Who's Playing

New Mexico @ San Diego State

Current Records: New Mexico 15-2; San Diego State 13-3

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. New Mexico and the #23 San Diego State Aztecs will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The Lobos have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Aztecs and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 5 of 2019.

New Mexico was able to grind out a solid victory over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Monday, winning 82-75. New Mexico got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (24), guard Jaelen House (15), forward Josiah Allick (15), and forward Morris Udeze (12). This also makes it five games in a row in which Jaelen House has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, San Diego State bagged a 74-65 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack on Tuesday. The top scorers for San Diego State were guard Matt Bradley (17 points) and guard Lamont Butler (15 points).

The Lobos are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped New Mexico to 15-2 and the Aztecs to 13-3. Josiah Allick will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds on Monday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if San Diego State's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Diego State have won seven out of their last 11 games against New Mexico.