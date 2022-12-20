Who's Playing

UC San Diego @ San Diego State

Current Records: UC San Diego 5-6; San Diego State 8-3

What to Know

The San Diego State Aztecs will play host again and welcome the UC San Diego Tritons to Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, where tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Everything came up roses for San Diego State at home against the Kennesaw State Owls last week as the squad secured an 88-54 victory. Guard Micah Parrish (19 points) was the top scorer for the Aztecs. Micah Parrish's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Saint Mary's Gaels two weeks ago. Parrish's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, UC San Diego was completely in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Occidental Tigers 91-55 at home.

San Diego State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 22.5-point margin of victory. Against the spread, they have been house darlings this year with a chancy 3-6-1 ATS record.

Their wins bumped San Diego State to 8-3 and UC San Diego to 5-6. Both the Aztecs and the Tritons have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Tritons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.