Watch San Diego State vs. UNLV: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

UNLV @ San Diego State

Current Records: UNLV 14-14; San Diego State 26-0

What to Know

The #4 San Diego State Aztecs are 10-1 against the UNLV Rebels since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Aztecs and UNLV will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. San Diego State is coming into the matchup with an unblemished 26-0 record.

San Diego State strolled past the Boise State Broncos with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 72-55. It was another big night for San Diego State's guard Malachi Flynn, who had 22 points and six assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, UNLV made easy work of the Colorado State Rams on Tuesday and carried off an 80-56 win. That looming 24-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for UNLV yet this year. Among those leading the charge for them was guard Bryce Hamilton, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds.

San Diego State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

San Diego State is now a perfect 26-0 while UNLV sits at 14-14. A couple stats to keep an eye on: San Diego State enters the game with 6.9 steals per game on average, good for 29th best in college basketball. But UNLV comes into the contest boasting the 23rd fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 6.4. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $105.56

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 14-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Aztecs slightly, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

San Diego State have won ten out of their last 11 games against UNLV.