Watch San Diego State vs. UNLV: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch San Diego State vs. UNLV basketball game
Who's Playing
UNLV @ San Diego State
Current Records: UNLV 14-14; San Diego State 26-0
What to Know
The #4 San Diego State Aztecs are 10-1 against the UNLV Rebels since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Aztecs and UNLV will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. San Diego State is coming into the matchup with an unblemished 26-0 record.
San Diego State strolled past the Boise State Broncos with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 72-55. It was another big night for San Diego State's guard Malachi Flynn, who had 22 points and six assists in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, UNLV made easy work of the Colorado State Rams on Tuesday and carried off an 80-56 win. That looming 24-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for UNLV yet this year. Among those leading the charge for them was guard Bryce Hamilton, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds.
San Diego State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
San Diego State is now a perfect 26-0 while UNLV sits at 14-14. A couple stats to keep an eye on: San Diego State enters the game with 6.9 steals per game on average, good for 29th best in college basketball. But UNLV comes into the contest boasting the 23rd fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 6.4. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $105.56
Odds
The Aztecs are a big 14-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Aztecs slightly, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 15.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Diego State have won ten out of their last 11 games against UNLV.
- Jan 26, 2020 - San Diego State 71 vs. UNLV 67
- Mar 14, 2019 - San Diego State 63 vs. UNLV 55
- Feb 23, 2019 - San Diego State 60 vs. UNLV 59
- Jan 26, 2019 - San Diego State 94 vs. UNLV 77
- Feb 17, 2018 - San Diego State 94 vs. UNLV 56
- Jan 27, 2018 - UNLV 88 vs. San Diego State 78
- Mar 08, 2017 - San Diego State 62 vs. UNLV 52
- Feb 19, 2017 - San Diego State 77 vs. UNLV 64
- Jan 17, 2017 - San Diego State 64 vs. UNLV 51
- Mar 05, 2016 - San Diego State 92 vs. UNLV 56
- Jan 30, 2016 - San Diego State 67 vs. UNLV 52
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Kansas at Baylor: Preview, predictions
The No. 3 Jayhawks face the No. 1 Bears in one of college basketball's biggest games of the...
-
Tennessee vs. Auburn: Preview, picks
Tennessee is trying to make a splash against an Auburn team finding its way without a star
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas-Baylor a key battle
The Jayhawks and Bears have combined to win 34 straight games
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Virginia Tech matchup 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Florida matchup 10,000...
-
Auburn vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Auburn vs. Tennessee matchup 10,000...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium