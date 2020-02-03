Watch San Diego State vs. Utah State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch San Diego State vs. Utah State basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah State @ San Diego State
Current Records: Utah State 17-6; San Diego State 22-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #4 San Diego State Aztecs are heading back home. San Diego State and the Utah State Aggies will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET tonight at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
San Diego State took their contest against the New Mexico Lobos on Wednesday by a conclusive 85-57 score. The Aztecs got to their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Malachi Flynn out in front picking up 12 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, Utah State made easy work of the Wyoming Cowboys on Tuesday and carried off a 68-45 win. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Utah State. The top scorers for them were guard Sam Merrill (14 points) and forward Alphonso Anderson (13 points).
San Diego State is now a perfect 22-0 while Utah State sits at 17-6. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Diego State enters the matchup with only 57.2 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. As for Utah State, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.10%, which places them 23rd in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $145.90
Odds
The Aztecs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 130
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Diego State have won eight out of their last ten games against Utah State.
- Jan 04, 2020 - San Diego State 77 vs. Utah State 68
- Mar 16, 2019 - Utah State 64 vs. San Diego State 57
- Feb 26, 2019 - Utah State 70 vs. San Diego State 54
- Feb 09, 2019 - San Diego State 68 vs. Utah State 63
- Dec 30, 2017 - San Diego State 79 vs. Utah State 59
- Feb 15, 2017 - San Diego State 66 vs. Utah State 62
- Jan 14, 2017 - San Diego State 74 vs. Utah State 55
- Mar 10, 2016 - San Diego State 71 vs. Utah State 65
- Jan 23, 2016 - San Diego State 70 vs. Utah State 55
- Jan 02, 2016 - San Diego State 70 vs. Utah State 67
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Shakeup after upsets
Villanova, Seton Hall and Butler all lost at home as favorites on Saturday
-
Houston player ejected for biting
Jarreau was thrown out the game after replays showed he may have bit a Bearcat
-
College hoops winners and losers
Saturday was a big day for upsets and underdogs in college basketball
-
Leonard sees SDSU stay undefeated
Leonard saw the best San Diego State basketball team since his time with the Aztecs on Saturday
-
Duke flexes muscle in win over Syracuse
One day into February, it's looking more and more like Duke is going to have the Freshman of...
-
Auburn continues recent mastery of UK
The No. 17 Tigers defeated the No. 13 Wildcats for the second consecutive time Saturday
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home