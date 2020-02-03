Watch San Diego State vs. Utah State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Utah State @ San Diego State

Current Records: Utah State 17-6; San Diego State 22-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #4 San Diego State Aztecs are heading back home. San Diego State and the Utah State Aggies will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET tonight at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

San Diego State took their contest against the New Mexico Lobos on Wednesday by a conclusive 85-57 score. The Aztecs got to their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Malachi Flynn out in front picking up 12 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Utah State made easy work of the Wyoming Cowboys on Tuesday and carried off a 68-45 win. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Utah State. The top scorers for them were guard Sam Merrill (14 points) and forward Alphonso Anderson (13 points).

San Diego State is now a perfect 22-0 while Utah State sits at 17-6. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Diego State enters the matchup with only 57.2 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. As for Utah State, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.10%, which places them 23rd in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

Odds

The Aztecs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

San Diego State have won eight out of their last ten games against Utah State.