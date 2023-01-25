Who's Playing

Utah State @ San Diego State

Current Records: Utah State 16-4; San Diego State 15-4

What to Know

The San Diego State Aztecs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. San Diego State and the Utah State Aggies will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET Wednesday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The teams split their matchups last year, with Utah State winning the first 75-57 at home and the Aztecs taking the second 75-56.

San Diego State beat the Air Force Falcons 70-60 this past Saturday. San Diego State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Matt Bradley (13), forward Keshad Johnson (13), guard Darrion Trammell (12), and guard Lamont Butler (11).

Meanwhile, Utah State escaped with a win this past Saturday against the San Jose State Spartans by the margin of a single free throw, 75-74. The top scorer for the Aggies was guard Steven Ashworth (19 points).

The Aztecs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. At 1-7-1 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Utah State isn't so hot on the road, where they are 1-3.

Their wins bumped San Diego State to 15-4 and Utah State to 16-4. In their win, San Diego State relied heavily on Keshad Johnson, who posted a double-double on 13 points and ten boards. Utah State will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

San Diego State have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Utah State.