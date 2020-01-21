Watch San Diego State vs. Wyoming: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Wyoming @ San Diego State

Current Records: Wyoming 5-15; San Diego State 19-0

What to Know

The #4 San Diego State Aztecs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Wyoming Cowboys at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. San Diego State is cruising in on a 19-game winning streak while Wyoming is stumbling in off of six consecutive losses.

San Diego State didn't have too much trouble with the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday as they won 68-55. It was another big night for F Yanni Wetzell, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 16 boards.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Wyoming and the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday was not particularly close, with Wyoming falling 65-50. G Jake Hendricks (12 points) and G Kwane Marble II (12 points) were the top scorers for the Cowboys.

The Aztecs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 23-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-5-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

San Diego State's win lifted them to 19-0 while Wyoming's defeat dropped them down to 5-15. We'll see if the Aztecs can repeat their recent success or if the Cowboys bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $32.50

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 23-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 24-point favorite.

Over/Under: 119

Series History

San Diego State have won six out of their last seven games against Wyoming.