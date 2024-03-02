Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Pacific 6-24, San Diego 16-14

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, San Diego is heading back home. They and the Pacific Tigers will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

San Diego managed to keep up with the Lions until halftime on Thursday, but things quickly went downhill from there. There's no need to mince words: the Toreros lost to the Lions, and the Toreros lost bad. The score wound up at 96-62. San Diego found out winning isn't easy when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent.

Despite their defeat, San Diego saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jimmy Oladokun Jr., who scored 20 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Oladokun Jr. continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Pacific's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 15th straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 86-63 punch to the gut against the Lions.

Greg Outlaw put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 15 points.

The Toreros' defeat dropped their record down to 16-14. As for the Tigers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 16 of their last 17 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-24 record this season.

Looking ahead, San Diego is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

San Diego was able to grind out a solid win over the Tigers when the teams last played back in February, winning 89-84. Will San Diego repeat their success, or do the Tigers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Diego is a big 10-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

Pacific has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Diego.