Who's Playing

Santa Clara Broncos @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Santa Clara 16-10, San Diego 16-11

How To Watch

What to Know

San Diego will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Santa Clara Broncos will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

San Diego had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Thursday. They walked away with a 71-66 victory over the Pilots. That's two games straight that San Diego has won by exactly five points.

San Diego got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Steven Jamerson II out in front who scored ten points along with seven rebounds and four blocks. Deuce Turner was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara came into Thursday's matchup having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They blew past the Tigers, posting a 79-53 win at home. Santa Clara was heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

Santa Clara can attribute much of their success to Jake Ensminger, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds. Ensminger continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Johnny O'Neil, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds.

The Toreros have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 16-11 record this season. As for the Broncos, their win bumped their record up to 16-10.

San Diego beat the Broncos 70-59 in their previous meeting two weeks ago. Will San Diego repeat their success, or do the Broncos have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Santa Clara is a solid 5.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Santa Clara has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Diego.