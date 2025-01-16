Who's Playing

Wash. State Cougars @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Wash. State 13-5, San Diego 4-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the Wash. State Cougars and the San Diego Toreros are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The Toreros have the home-court advantage, but the Cougars are expected to win by 12.5 points.

Wash. State is headed into Thursday's match hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight defeats. They fell 88-75 to Gonzaga on Saturday.

Nate Calmese put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 9 for 14 en route to 20 points plus eight assists and four steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (64.3%). Another player making a difference was LeJuan Watts, who posted 17 points plus six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, San Diego's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They were completely outmatched by Saint Mary's at home and fell 103-56. The Toreros were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Wash. State's defeat dropped their record down to 13-5. As for San Diego, their loss dropped their record down to 4-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: Wash. State has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 36.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for San Diego, though, as they've only made 27.5% of their threes this season. Given Wash. State's sizable advantage in that area, San Diego will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wash. State came up short against San Diego when the teams last played back in December of 2018, falling 82-75. Can Wash. State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wash. State is a big 12.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153 points.

Series History

San Diego won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.