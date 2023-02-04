Who's Playing

Loyola Marymount @ San Diego

Current Records: Loyola Marymount 16-8; San Diego 10-14

What to Know

The Loyola Marymount Lions and the San Diego Toreros are set to square off in a West Coast matchup at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

A victory for the Lions just wasn't in the stars on Thursday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 89-61 punch to the gut against the Brigham Young Cougars. Guard Jalin Anderson (19 points) was the top scorer for Loyola Marymount.

Meanwhile, San Diego ended up a good deal behind the Portland Pilots when they played on Thursday, losing 80-61. The top scorer for San Diego was guard Marcellus Earlington (20 points).

Loyola Marymount is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Loyola Marymount had enough points to win and then some against the Toreros in the teams' previous meeting in January, taking their contest 98-84. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Lions since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Lions are a 4-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Diego have won eight out of their last 15 games against Loyola Marymount.