Who's Playing
Loyola Marymount @ San Diego
Current Records: Loyola Marymount 16-8; San Diego 10-14
What to Know
The Loyola Marymount Lions and the San Diego Toreros are set to square off in a West Coast matchup at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
A victory for the Lions just wasn't in the stars on Thursday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 89-61 punch to the gut against the Brigham Young Cougars. Guard Jalin Anderson (19 points) was the top scorer for Loyola Marymount.
Meanwhile, San Diego ended up a good deal behind the Portland Pilots when they played on Thursday, losing 80-61. The top scorer for San Diego was guard Marcellus Earlington (20 points).
Loyola Marymount is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Loyola Marymount had enough points to win and then some against the Toreros in the teams' previous meeting in January, taking their contest 98-84. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Lions since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Lions are a 4-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Diego have won eight out of their last 15 games against Loyola Marymount.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Loyola Marymount 98 vs. San Diego 84
- Jan 29, 2022 - San Diego 69 vs. Loyola Marymount 65
- Jan 15, 2022 - San Diego 70 vs. Loyola Marymount 65
- Jan 19, 2021 - Loyola Marymount 72 vs. San Diego 69
- Mar 05, 2020 - Loyola Marymount 75 vs. San Diego 61
- Jan 02, 2020 - Loyola Marymount 64 vs. San Diego 58
- Feb 07, 2019 - San Diego 65 vs. Loyola Marymount 63
- Jan 24, 2019 - San Diego 71 vs. Loyola Marymount 58
- Jan 27, 2018 - San Diego 89 vs. Loyola Marymount 82
- Jan 13, 2018 - San Diego 75 vs. Loyola Marymount 71
- Feb 02, 2017 - Loyola Marymount 72 vs. San Diego 53
- Jan 19, 2017 - San Diego 69 vs. Loyola Marymount 62
- Mar 04, 2016 - Loyola Marymount 64 vs. San Diego 61
- Jan 30, 2016 - San Diego 77 vs. Loyola Marymount 69
- Jan 23, 2016 - Loyola Marymount 67 vs. San Diego 63