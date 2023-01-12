Who's Playing
Pepperdine @ San Diego
Current Records: Pepperdine 7-10; San Diego 8-10
What to Know
The Pepperdine Waves lost both of their matches to the San Diego Toreros last season on scores of 56-64 and 67-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Waves and San Diego will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The point spread favored Pepperdine on Saturday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 80-75 to the Pacific Tigers. Forward Maxwell Lewis did his best for Pepperdine, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" San Diego with a 68-48 beatdown courtesy of the Brigham Young Cougars on Saturday. One thing holding San Diego back was the mediocre play of guard Jase Townsend, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
The losses put the Waves at 7-10 and the Toreros at 8-10. Pepperdine is 4-5 after losses this season, San Diego 5-4.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Toreros are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Toreros as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Pepperdine have won eight out of their last 14 games against San Diego.
