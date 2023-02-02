Who's Playing

Portland @ San Diego

Current Records: Portland 11-13; San Diego 10-13

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros haven't won a game against the Portland Pilots since Jan. 13 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. San Diego and Portland will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Toreros received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 94-81 to the San Francisco Dons. Guard Marcellus Earlington put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Portland and the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday was not particularly close, with Portland falling 82-67. Portland got double-digit scores from four players: forward Moses Wood (19), guard Juan Sebastian Gorosito (17), guard Mike Meadows (10), and guard Tyler Robertson (10).

Barring any buzzer beaters, San Diego is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

The Toreros are now 10-13 while the Pilots sit at 11-13. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: San Diego has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.80% from the floor on average, which is the 358th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Portland has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the second most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Toreros are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pilots, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Portland.