Who's Playing

UNLV @ San Diego

Current Records: UNLV 7-0; San Diego 5-3

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros will take on the UNLV Rebels at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Longwood Lancers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Toreros proved too difficult a challenge. San Diego skirted by Longwood 71-68 thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Jase Townsend with 0:01 remaining. San Diego got double-digit scores from four players: Townsend (15), guard Wayne McKinney II (15), forward Jaiden Delaire (14), and guard Marcellus Earlington (13).

Meanwhile, UNLV took their game at home on Saturday with ease, bagging a 126-54 victory over the Life Pacific Warriors.

San Diego is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The wins brought the Toreros up to 5-3 and the Rebels to 7-0. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Diego comes into the contest boasting the 12th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.6. But UNLV ranks third in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 11.7 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Rebels are a 3.5-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNLV won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.