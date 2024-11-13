Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: LBSU 1-1, San Fran. 2-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

The San Fran. Dons will face off against the LBSU Beach at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at War Memorial Gymnasium. The Dons will be strutting in after a victory while the Beach will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Saturday, San Fran. earned an 84-73 win over Boise State. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Dons.

San Fran. got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Marcus Williams out in front who posted 20 points along with six assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Malik Thomas, who went 8 for 13 en route to 22 points.

Meanwhile, LBSU was just a bucket shy of victory on Friday and fell 80-79 to S. Dak. State.

San Fran.'s win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for LBSU, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Everything came up roses for San Fran. against LBSU when the teams last played back in December of 2020, as the team secured a 107-62 victory. In that matchup, San Fran. amassed a halftime lead of 44-25, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Wednesday.

As for their next game, the game looks promising for San Fran., as the team is favored by a full 15.5 points. They finished last season with a 17-13 record against the spread.

Odds

San Fran. is a big 15.5-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Fran. and LBSU both have 1 win in their last 2 games.