Who's Playing

N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: N. Arizona 6-5, San Fran. 8-4

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for San Fran. They will be home for the holidays to greet the N. Arizona Lumberjacks at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at War Memorial Gymnasium. San Fran. will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Saturday, the Dons were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 54-53 to the Aggies. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points San Fran. has scored all season.

Despite the loss, San Fran. had strong showings from Jonathan Mogbo, who scored 14 points along with nine rebounds, and Malik Thomas, who scored 13 points. Less helpful for San Fran. was Marcus Williams' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

N. Arizona aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to four. They skirted past the Thunderbirds 76-74. 76 seems to be a good number for N. Arizona as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

The Dons' defeat dropped their record down to 8-4. As for the Lumberjacks, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

San Fran. strolled past N. Arizona in their previous matchup back in December of 2018 by a score of 76-60. Will San Fran. repeat their success, or does N. Arizona have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Fran. is a big 16.5-point favorite against N. Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Dons, as the game opened with the Dons as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

San Fran. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.