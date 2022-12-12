Who's Playing

New Mexico @ San Francisco

Current Records: New Mexico 9-0; San Francisco 8-2

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos will take on the San Francisco Dons at 11:30 p.m. ET Monday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

New Mexico strolled past the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 94-76. Four players on the Lobos scored in the double digits: forward Morris Udeze (24), guard Jaelen House (21), guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (18), and forward Josiah Allick (13).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between San Francisco and the Merrimack Warriors last week was still a pretty decisive one as the Dons wrapped it up with a 69-51 victory at home. San Francisco can attribute much of their success to center Volodymyr Markovetskyy, who had 19 points in addition to seven rebounds.

New Mexico is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Their wins bumped New Mexico to 9-0 and San Francisco to 8-2. In New Mexico's win, Jaelen House had 21 points and seven assists and Morris Udeze had 24 points along with eight boards. We'll see if the Dons have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 11:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Odds

The Lobos are a 3.5-point favorite against the Dons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.