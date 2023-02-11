Who's Playing

Pepperdine @ San Francisco

Current Records: Pepperdine 9-17; San Francisco 15-12

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves lost both of their matches to the San Francisco Dons last season on scores of 45-71 and 61-105, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Pepperdine and San Francisco will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at War Memorial Gymnasium. The Waves should still be riding high after a victory, while San Francisco will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Brigham Young Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Pepperdine proved too difficult a challenge. Pepperdine took down the Cougars 92-80. Pepperdine can attribute much of their success to forward Jevon Porter, who posted a double-double on 30 points and ten boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Porter has had at least ten rebounds. Porter's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, the Dons ended up a good deal behind the Gonzaga Bulldogs when they played on Thursday, losing 99-81. A silver lining for San Francisco was the play of guard Khalil Shabazz, who had 25 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Pepperdine have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 8-16), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

The Waves' win brought them up to 9-17 while San Francisco's loss pulled them down to 15-12. Pepperdine is 3-5 after wins this season, and the Dons are 6-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Dons are a big 10-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Francisco have won ten out of their last 14 games against Pepperdine.