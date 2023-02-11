Who's Playing
Pepperdine @ San Francisco
Current Records: Pepperdine 9-17; San Francisco 15-12
What to Know
The Pepperdine Waves lost both of their matches to the San Francisco Dons last season on scores of 45-71 and 61-105, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Pepperdine and San Francisco will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at War Memorial Gymnasium. The Waves should still be riding high after a victory, while San Francisco will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Brigham Young Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Pepperdine proved too difficult a challenge. Pepperdine took down the Cougars 92-80. Pepperdine can attribute much of their success to forward Jevon Porter, who posted a double-double on 30 points and ten boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Porter has had at least ten rebounds. Porter's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, the Dons ended up a good deal behind the Gonzaga Bulldogs when they played on Thursday, losing 99-81. A silver lining for San Francisco was the play of guard Khalil Shabazz, who had 25 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Pepperdine have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 8-16), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.
The Waves' win brought them up to 9-17 while San Francisco's loss pulled them down to 15-12. Pepperdine is 3-5 after wins this season, and the Dons are 6-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Dons are a big 10-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Francisco have won ten out of their last 14 games against Pepperdine.
- Feb 10, 2022 - San Francisco 105 vs. Pepperdine 61
- Jan 22, 2022 - San Francisco 71 vs. Pepperdine 45
- Feb 10, 2021 - Pepperdine 76 vs. San Francisco 68
- Feb 22, 2020 - San Francisco 63 vs. Pepperdine 61
- Mar 09, 2019 - Pepperdine 89 vs. San Francisco 72
- Feb 14, 2019 - San Francisco 89 vs. Pepperdine 77
- Jan 05, 2019 - San Francisco 72 vs. Pepperdine 69
- Jan 20, 2018 - San Francisco 80 vs. Pepperdine 73
- Jan 06, 2018 - San Francisco 80 vs. Pepperdine 67
- Feb 25, 2017 - San Francisco 76 vs. Pepperdine 65
- Feb 02, 2017 - San Francisco 77 vs. Pepperdine 56
- Mar 05, 2016 - Pepperdine 90 vs. San Francisco 86
- Feb 18, 2016 - San Francisco 82 vs. Pepperdine 72
- Jan 16, 2016 - Pepperdine 98 vs. San Francisco 84