Who's Playing

Saint Mary's @ San Francisco

Current Records: Saint Mary's 15-4; San Francisco 12-8

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels are 11-2 against the San Francisco Dons since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Saint Mary's and San Francisco will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET at War Memorial Gymnasium. The Gaels won both of their matches against San Francisco last season (72-70 and 69-64) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The Loyola Marymount Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Saint Mary's proved too difficult a challenge. Saint Mary's enjoyed a cozy 76-62 win over the Lions. Guard Logan Johnson and guard Aidan Mahaney were among the main playmakers for Saint Mary's as the former had 19 points and five assists in addition to six boards and the latter had 25 points.

Meanwhile, the Dons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 92-87 to the Portland Pilots. Forward Zane Meeks wasn't much of a difference maker for San Francisco; Meeks finished with only nine points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Saint Mary's is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Saint Mary's' victory lifted them to 15-4 while San Francisco's loss dropped them down to 12-8. If the Gaels want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Dons' guard Tyrell Roberts, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points, and guard Khalil Shabazz, who had 25 points along with seven rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Gaels are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Dons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Saint Mary's have won 11 out of their last 13 games against San Francisco.