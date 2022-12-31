Who's Playing
San Diego @ San Francisco
Current Records: San Diego 7-8; San Francisco 11-5
What to Know
The San Diego Toreros haven't won a game against the San Francisco Dons since Feb. 28 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. San Diego is on the road again on Saturday and plays against San Francisco at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at War Memorial Gymnasium.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for the Toreros on Thursday, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 85-58 to the Saint Mary's Gaels. The top scorers for San Diego were guard Wayne McKinney II (14 points) and forward Bendji Pierre (14 points).
Meanwhile, San Francisco's 2022 ended with a 79-67 loss against the Santa Clara Broncos on Thursday. Guard Marcus Williams had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
San Francisco have won nine out of their last 13 games against San Diego.
