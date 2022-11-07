Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ San Francisco

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers and the San Francisco Dons are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET Monday at War Memorial Gymnasium. Texas Southern went 19-13 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 83-56 to the Kansas Jayhawks in the first round. San Francisco also bowed out in the first round, losing 92-87 to the Murray State Racers following a 24-10 regular season.

Since the experts predict a defeat, the Tigers will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

Ticket Cost: $2.06

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.06

Odds

The Dons are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dons as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.