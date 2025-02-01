Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Air Force 3-18, San Jose State 10-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the San Jose State Spartans and the Air Force Falcons are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Provident Credit Union Event Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

San Jose State is headed into the contest having just suffered their closest defeat since December 28, 2024 on Tuesday. They fell just short of San Diego State by a score of 71-68. The Spartans were up 33-12 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite the loss, San Jose State had strong showings from Latrell Davis, who went 7 for 11 en route to 23 points, and Josh Uduje, who earned 21 points along with four steals. Davis is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games.

San Jose State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their 11th straight defeat. They suffered a grim 79-58 loss to Colo. State. The match was a close 38-37 at the break, but unfortunately for the Falcons it sure didn't stay that way.

Ethan Taylor put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points plus two steals.

San Jose State's defeat dropped their record down to 10-12. As for Air Force, their loss dropped their record down to 3-18.

San Jose State was able to grind out a solid victory over Air Force in their previous matchup on January 11th, winning 69-62. Does San Jose State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Air Force turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

San Jose State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.