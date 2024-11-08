Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Pacific 1-0, San Jose State 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.15

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans will face off against the Pacific Tigers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

San Jose State couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener. They took a 59-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of Western Illinois. The Spartans just can't catch a break and have now endured eight defeats in a row dating back to last season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, San Jose State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Pacific finally caught a break after 17 consecutive losses dating back to last season. They took their match on Monday with ease, bagging a 92-65 win over William Jessup.

San Jose State and Pacific were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in December of 2022, but San Jose State came up empty-handed after a 59-58 loss. Can San Jose State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Going forward, San Jose State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They finished last season with an 11-19 record against the spread.

Odds

San Jose State is a 3.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Jose State and Pacific both have 1 win in their last 2 games.