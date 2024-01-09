Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: San Diego State 13-2, San Jose State 7-8

How To Watch

What to Know

San Jose State will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The San Jose State Spartans and the San Diego State Aztecs will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:00 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center.

Last Friday, the Spartans came up short against the Broncos and fell 78-69. San Jose State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, San Jose State got a solid performance out of Myron Amey Jr., who scored 30 points along with six rebounds and three steals. That's the first time this season that Amey Jr. scored 30 or more points. Less helpful for San Jose State was Trey Anderson's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, San Diego State entered their tilt with UNLV with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. The Aztecs rang in the new year with a 72-61 win over the Rebels on Saturday.

San Diego State can attribute much of their success to Micah Parrish, who scored 14 points along with three steals, and Jaedon LeDee, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The Spartans have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-8 record this season. As for the Aztecs, their win was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. San Jose State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.1 points per game. However, it's not like San Diego State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

San Jose State ended up a good deal behind San Diego State in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, losing 64-49. Will San Jose State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

San Diego State is a big 10-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won all of the games they've played against San Jose State in the last 6 years.