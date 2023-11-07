Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: UC Irvine 0-0, San Jose State 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

The UC Irvine Anteaters will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the San Jose State Spartans. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Provident Credit Union Event Center.

A big factor in this game might be rebounds, as these two were some of the best in the league in that department last year. UC Irvine were ranked 56th in the nation in rebounds last season, having averaged 36.9 per game. San Jose State did even better, as they were ranked 30th with an average of 38 per game.

Looking back to last season, UC Irvine had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 22-10 record. Similarly, San Jose State assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 19-12.

Looking forward to Tuesday, UC Irvine is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with an even 15-15 record against the spread.

UC Irvine ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 17-5 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $753.87. Sadly, San Jose State will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 9-11 as such last year.

Odds

UC Irvine is a slight 1-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Spartans as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132 points.

