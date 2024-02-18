Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Wyoming after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead San Jose State 43-29.

If Wyoming keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-12 in no time. On the other hand, San Jose State will have to make due with a 9-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Wyoming 12-12, San Jose State 9-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

What to Know

San Jose State is 1-9 against the Cowboys since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. San Jose State is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

San Jose State can finally bid farewell to their seven-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Falcons by a score of 73-66. The win was just what San Jose State needed coming off of a 66-47 loss in their prior contest.

San Jose State relied on the efforts of Alvaro Cardenas, who scored 22 points, and Myron Amey Jr., who scored 25 points along with three steals. Amey Jr. didn't help San Jose State's cause all that much against the Rams last Friday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, Wyoming's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 84-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Aggies. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Wyoming in their matchups with the Aggies: they've now lost four in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Brendan Wenzel, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds. Sam Griffin was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Even though they lost, Wyoming smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Utah State only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

The Spartans' win ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 9-16. As for the Cowboys, their loss dropped their record down to 12-12.

San Jose State couldn't quite finish off the Cowboys when the teams last played back in January and fell 75-73. Will San Jose State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

San Jose State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Wyoming has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.