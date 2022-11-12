Who's Playing

Bethesda @ San Jose State

Current Records: Bethesda 0-1; San Jose State 1-0

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Bethesda Flames at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The Spartans earned a 118-43 win in their most recent matchup against Bethesda in January.

While not quite a landslide, the game between SJSU and the Georgia Southern Eagles on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as SJSU wrapped it up with a 63-48 win at home. Omari Moore (14 points) and Alvaro Cardenas Torre (14 points) were the top scorers for SJSU.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 94-59, which was the final score in Bethesda's tilt against the Cal Poly Mustangs on Monday.

San Jose State's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Bethesda's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if SJSU can repeat their recent success or if the Flames bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

San Jose State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.