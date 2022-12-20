Who's Playing

Cal Poly @ San Jose State

Current Records: Cal Poly 5-5; San Jose State 8-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the San Jose State Spartans are heading back home. They and the Cal Poly Mustangs will compete for holiday cheer at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Provident Credit Union Event Center. Neither the Spartans nor Cal Poly could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

SJSU was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 59-58 to the Pacific Tigers. Guard Alvaro Cardenas Torre (17 points) was the top scorer for SJSU.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 74-45 punch to the gut against the Weber State Wildcats this past Friday.

SJSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Spartans are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cal Poly won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.