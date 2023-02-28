Who's Playing
Colorado State @ San Jose State
Current Records: Colorado State 13-16; San Jose State 17-12
What to Know
A Mountain West battle is on tap between the San Jose State Spartans and the Colorado State Rams at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday at Provident Credit Union Event Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, SJSU beat the Boise State Broncos 74-68 this past Saturday. The Spartans' forward Robert Vaihola filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Colorado State strolled past the Wyoming Cowboys with points to spare this past Friday, taking the matchup 84-71. Guard Isaiah Stevens and guard John Tonje were among the main playmakers for Colorado State as the former dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 dimes and the latter had 25 points in addition to six boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, SJSU is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
SJSU is now 17-12 while the Rams sit at 13-16. The Spartans are 7-9 after wins this year, Colorado State 5-7.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Spartans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colorado State have won 13 out of their last 14 games against San Jose State.
- Dec 31, 2022 - San Jose State 78 vs. Colorado State 70
- Jan 15, 2022 - Colorado State 78 vs. San Jose State 42
- Jan 16, 2021 - Colorado State 88 vs. San Jose State 61
- Jan 14, 2021 - Colorado State 90 vs. San Jose State 57
- Feb 22, 2020 - Colorado State 78 vs. San Jose State 71
- Jan 11, 2020 - Colorado State 81 vs. San Jose State 70
- Feb 20, 2019 - Colorado State 91 vs. San Jose State 70
- Feb 10, 2018 - Colorado State 90 vs. San Jose State 79
- Dec 30, 2017 - Colorado State 59 vs. San Jose State 52
- Jan 25, 2017 - Colorado State 81 vs. San Jose State 72
- Jan 04, 2017 - Colorado State 76 vs. San Jose State 71
- Mar 09, 2016 - Colorado State 80 vs. San Jose State 61
- Jan 27, 2016 - Colorado State 74 vs. San Jose State 66
- Jan 09, 2016 - Colorado State 85 vs. San Jose State 84