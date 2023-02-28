Who's Playing

Colorado State @ San Jose State

Current Records: Colorado State 13-16; San Jose State 17-12

What to Know

A Mountain West battle is on tap between the San Jose State Spartans and the Colorado State Rams at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday at Provident Credit Union Event Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, SJSU beat the Boise State Broncos 74-68 this past Saturday. The Spartans' forward Robert Vaihola filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Colorado State strolled past the Wyoming Cowboys with points to spare this past Friday, taking the matchup 84-71. Guard Isaiah Stevens and guard John Tonje were among the main playmakers for Colorado State as the former dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 dimes and the latter had 25 points in addition to six boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, SJSU is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

SJSU is now 17-12 while the Rams sit at 13-16. The Spartans are 7-9 after wins this year, Colorado State 5-7.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Colorado State have won 13 out of their last 14 games against San Jose State.