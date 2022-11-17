Who's Playing

Hofstra @ San Jose State

Current Records: Hofstra 3-0; San Jose State 3-0

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans may be playing at home again Thursday, but the experts are forecasting a four-point defeat. They will square off against the Hofstra Pride at 10 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. SJSU is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Spartans and the Alabama State Hornets on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as SJSU wrapped it up with a 70-57 win at home.

Meanwhile, Hofstra didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the George Washington Colonials on Monday, but they still walked away with an 85-80 victory.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 3-0. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SJSU is stumbling into the game with the 361st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 7.7 on average. To make matters even worse for SJSU, the Pride rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 8.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Hofstra's favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pride are a 4-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pride, as the game opened with the Pride as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Jose State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.