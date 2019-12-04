Watch San Jose State vs. Utah State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

San Jose State (home) vs. No. 25 Utah State (away)

Current Records: San Jose State 3-5; Utah State 7-1

What to Know

The #25 Utah State Aggies are 7-1 against the San Jose State Spartans since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Utah State is on the road again on Wednesday and play against SJSU at 11:15 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The Aggies don't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 22-point advantage in the spread.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers, the Saint Mary's Gaels took down Utah State 81-73 last week. F Justin Bean put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for SJSU, and boy were they were right. They also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (34) and lost 93-64 to the UCLA Bruins. C Samuel Japhet-Mathias had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only eight points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Utah State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 22-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Aggies enter the matchup with 81.4 points per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. But the Spartans come into the matchup boasting the 19th fewest points allowed per game in the league at 79.1. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11:15 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.69

Odds

The Aggies are a big 22-point favorite against the Spartans.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 150

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah State have won seven out of their last eight games against San Jose State.