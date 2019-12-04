Watch San Jose State vs. Utah State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch San Jose State vs. Utah State basketball game
Who's Playing
San Jose State (home) vs. No. 25 Utah State (away)
Current Records: San Jose State 3-5; Utah State 7-1
What to Know
The #25 Utah State Aggies are 7-1 against the San Jose State Spartans since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Utah State is on the road again on Wednesday and play against SJSU at 11:15 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The Aggies don't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 22-point advantage in the spread.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers, the Saint Mary's Gaels took down Utah State 81-73 last week. F Justin Bean put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for SJSU, and boy were they were right. They also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (34) and lost 93-64 to the UCLA Bruins. C Samuel Japhet-Mathias had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only eight points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Utah State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 22-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Aggies enter the matchup with 81.4 points per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. But the Spartans come into the matchup boasting the 19th fewest points allowed per game in the league at 79.1. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 11:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.69
Odds
The Aggies are a big 22-point favorite against the Spartans.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 150
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah State have won seven out of their last eight games against San Jose State.
- Jan 30, 2019 - Utah State 103 vs. San Jose State 73
- Jan 16, 2019 - Utah State 81 vs. San Jose State 63
- Feb 28, 2018 - San Jose State 64 vs. Utah State 62
- Dec 27, 2017 - Utah State 86 vs. San Jose State 72
- Mar 08, 2017 - Utah State 90 vs. San Jose State 64
- Feb 22, 2017 - Utah State 81 vs. San Jose State 75
- Feb 27, 2016 - Utah State 88 vs. San Jose State 70
- Dec 30, 2015 - Utah State 80 vs. San Jose State 71
