Who's Playing
Cal Poly @ Santa Barbara
Current Records: Cal Poly 7-15; Santa Barbara 17-3
What to Know
The Cal Poly Mustangs haven't won a game against the Santa Barbara Gauchos since Jan. 4 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Cal Poly and Santa Barbara will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Thunderdome. The Gauchos should still be riding high after a victory, while Cal Poly will be looking to right the ship.
Cal Poly has to be hurting after a devastating 65-36 loss at the hands of the Cal State Fullerton Titans this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Santa Barbara escaped with a win this past Friday against the Hawaii Warriors by the margin of a single free throw, 65-64.
The Mustangs are now 7-15 while Santa Barbara sits at 17-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Cal Poly is 355th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.7 on average. Santa Barbara's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.30% on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California
Series History
Santa Barbara have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Cal Poly.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Santa Barbara 62 vs. Cal Poly 57
- Feb 12, 2022 - Santa Barbara 69 vs. Cal Poly 64
- Mar 06, 2021 - Santa Barbara 70 vs. Cal Poly 54
- Mar 05, 2021 - Santa Barbara 71 vs. Cal Poly 57
- Mar 07, 2020 - Santa Barbara 69 vs. Cal Poly 67
- Jan 08, 2020 - Santa Barbara 63 vs. Cal Poly 45
- Mar 09, 2019 - Santa Barbara 92 vs. Cal Poly 82
- Jan 09, 2019 - Santa Barbara 65 vs. Cal Poly 56
- Mar 08, 2018 - Santa Barbara 75 vs. Cal Poly 53
- Mar 03, 2018 - Santa Barbara 86 vs. Cal Poly 61
- Jan 04, 2018 - Cal Poly 80 vs. Santa Barbara 79
- Mar 04, 2017 - Santa Barbara 57 vs. Cal Poly 44
- Jan 14, 2017 - Santa Barbara 58 vs. Cal Poly 53
- Mar 05, 2016 - Santa Barbara 69 vs. Cal Poly 50
- Jan 14, 2016 - Santa Barbara 76 vs. Cal Poly 73