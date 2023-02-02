Who's Playing

Cal Poly @ Santa Barbara

Current Records: Cal Poly 7-15; Santa Barbara 17-3

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs haven't won a game against the Santa Barbara Gauchos since Jan. 4 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Cal Poly and Santa Barbara will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Thunderdome. The Gauchos should still be riding high after a victory, while Cal Poly will be looking to right the ship.

Cal Poly has to be hurting after a devastating 65-36 loss at the hands of the Cal State Fullerton Titans this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara escaped with a win this past Friday against the Hawaii Warriors by the margin of a single free throw, 65-64.

The Mustangs are now 7-15 while Santa Barbara sits at 17-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Cal Poly is 355th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.7 on average. Santa Barbara's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.30% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Santa Barbara have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Cal Poly.