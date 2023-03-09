Who's Playing

Cal Poly @ Santa Barbara

Regular Season Records: Cal Poly 8-24; Santa Barbara 24-7

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs haven't won a game against the Santa Barbara Gauchos since Jan. 4 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Cal Poly and Santa Barbara are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 9 at Dollar Loan Center in the second round of the Big West Conference Tourney. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.

The Mustangs earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They made easy work of the Long Beach State Beach and carried off an 88-68 victory. Cal Poly's guard Brantly Stevenson looked sharp as he had 28 points.

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara took their matchup against the Hawaii Warriors this past Saturday by a conclusive 81-61 score.

Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Cal Poly is stumbling into the matchup with the 358th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61 on average. The Gauchos' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 49.50% field goal percentage, good for sixth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Santa Barbara have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Cal Poly.