Who's Playing
Cal Poly @ Santa Barbara
Regular Season Records: Cal Poly 8-24; Santa Barbara 24-7
What to Know
The Cal Poly Mustangs haven't won a game against the Santa Barbara Gauchos since Jan. 4 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Cal Poly and Santa Barbara are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 9 at Dollar Loan Center in the second round of the Big West Conference Tourney. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.
The Mustangs earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They made easy work of the Long Beach State Beach and carried off an 88-68 victory. Cal Poly's guard Brantly Stevenson looked sharp as he had 28 points.
Meanwhile, Santa Barbara took their matchup against the Hawaii Warriors this past Saturday by a conclusive 81-61 score.
Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Cal Poly is stumbling into the matchup with the 358th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61 on average. The Gauchos' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 49.50% field goal percentage, good for sixth best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Santa Barbara have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Cal Poly.
- Feb 02, 2023 - Santa Barbara 68 vs. Cal Poly 62
- Jan 07, 2023 - Santa Barbara 62 vs. Cal Poly 57
- Feb 12, 2022 - Santa Barbara 69 vs. Cal Poly 64
- Mar 06, 2021 - Santa Barbara 70 vs. Cal Poly 54
- Mar 05, 2021 - Santa Barbara 71 vs. Cal Poly 57
- Mar 07, 2020 - Santa Barbara 69 vs. Cal Poly 67
- Jan 08, 2020 - Santa Barbara 63 vs. Cal Poly 45
- Mar 09, 2019 - Santa Barbara 92 vs. Cal Poly 82
- Jan 09, 2019 - Santa Barbara 65 vs. Cal Poly 56
- Mar 08, 2018 - Santa Barbara 75 vs. Cal Poly 53
- Mar 03, 2018 - Santa Barbara 86 vs. Cal Poly 61
- Jan 04, 2018 - Cal Poly 80 vs. Santa Barbara 79
- Mar 04, 2017 - Santa Barbara 57 vs. Cal Poly 44
- Jan 14, 2017 - Santa Barbara 58 vs. Cal Poly 53
- Mar 05, 2016 - Santa Barbara 69 vs. Cal Poly 50
- Jan 14, 2016 - Santa Barbara 76 vs. Cal Poly 73