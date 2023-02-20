Who's Playing
Cal State Fullerton @ Santa Barbara
Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 16-12; Santa Barbara 20-6
What to Know
The Cal State Fullerton Titans and the Santa Barbara Gauchos will face off in a Big West clash at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 20 at Thunderdome. The Titans should still be riding high after a big victory, while Santa Barbara will be looking to regain their footing.
Cal State Fullerton took their contest against the Cal Poly Mustangs this past Saturday by a conclusive 83-62 score.
Meanwhile, Santa Barbara ended up a good deal behind the California Riverside Highlanders when they played this past Saturday, losing 74-63.
Cal State Fullerton is expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Cal State Fullerton came up short against the Gauchos in the teams' previous meeting last December, falling 66-58. Can the Titans avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Gauchos are a solid 6-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Santa Barbara have won ten out of their last 16 games against Cal State Fullerton.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Santa Barbara 66 vs. Cal State Fullerton 58
- Feb 17, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 67 vs. Santa Barbara 58
- Jan 15, 2022 - Cal State Fullerton 79 vs. Santa Barbara 73
- Jan 02, 2021 - Santa Barbara 65 vs. Cal State Fullerton 61
- Jan 01, 2021 - Santa Barbara 81 vs. Cal State Fullerton 63
- Mar 05, 2020 - Santa Barbara 55 vs. Cal State Fullerton 53
- Feb 20, 2020 - Santa Barbara 75 vs. Cal State Fullerton 66
- Mar 16, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 64 vs. Santa Barbara 58
- Feb 23, 2019 - Santa Barbara 82 vs. Cal State Fullerton 67
- Jan 24, 2019 - Cal State Fullerton 81 vs. Santa Barbara 60
- Jan 25, 2018 - Santa Barbara 70 vs. Cal State Fullerton 65
- Jan 17, 2018 - Santa Barbara 83 vs. Cal State Fullerton 64
- Mar 02, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 65 vs. Santa Barbara 54
- Feb 02, 2017 - Cal State Fullerton 79 vs. Santa Barbara 53
- Feb 27, 2016 - Santa Barbara 80 vs. Cal State Fullerton 62
- Feb 06, 2016 - Santa Barbara 81 vs. Cal State Fullerton 68