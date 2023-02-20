Who's Playing

Cal State Fullerton @ Santa Barbara

Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 16-12; Santa Barbara 20-6

What to Know

The Cal State Fullerton Titans and the Santa Barbara Gauchos will face off in a Big West clash at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 20 at Thunderdome. The Titans should still be riding high after a big victory, while Santa Barbara will be looking to regain their footing.

Cal State Fullerton took their contest against the Cal Poly Mustangs this past Saturday by a conclusive 83-62 score.

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara ended up a good deal behind the California Riverside Highlanders when they played this past Saturday, losing 74-63.

Cal State Fullerton is expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Cal State Fullerton came up short against the Gauchos in the teams' previous meeting last December, falling 66-58. Can the Titans avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Gauchos are a solid 6-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Santa Barbara have won ten out of their last 16 games against Cal State Fullerton.