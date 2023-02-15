Who's Playing

UC Irvine @ Santa Barbara

Current Records: UC Irvine 17-8; Santa Barbara 20-4

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the UC Irvine Anteaters will be on the road. UC Irvine and the Santa Barbara Gauchos will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Thunderdome. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Anteaters had enough points to win and then some against the California Riverside Highlanders this past Saturday, taking their game 83-64.

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara was able to grind out a solid win over the UC Davis Aggies this past Saturday, winning 84-74.

UC Irvine is expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought UC Irvine up to 17-8 and Santa Barbara to 20-4. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Anteaters have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.70%, which places them 16th in college basketball. But the Gauchos come into the matchup boasting the eighth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.30%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Gauchos are a 3-point favorite against the Anteaters, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UC Irvine have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Santa Barbara.