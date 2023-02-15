Who's Playing
UC Irvine @ Santa Barbara
Current Records: UC Irvine 17-8; Santa Barbara 20-4
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the UC Irvine Anteaters will be on the road. UC Irvine and the Santa Barbara Gauchos will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Thunderdome. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Anteaters had enough points to win and then some against the California Riverside Highlanders this past Saturday, taking their game 83-64.
Meanwhile, Santa Barbara was able to grind out a solid win over the UC Davis Aggies this past Saturday, winning 84-74.
UC Irvine is expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
The wins brought UC Irvine up to 17-8 and Santa Barbara to 20-4. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Anteaters have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.70%, which places them 16th in college basketball. But the Gauchos come into the matchup boasting the eighth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.30%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Gauchos are a 3-point favorite against the Anteaters, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UC Irvine have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Santa Barbara.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Santa Barbara 73 vs. UC Irvine 65
- Mar 10, 2022 - Santa Barbara 78 vs. UC Irvine 69
- Feb 03, 2022 - UC Irvine 53 vs. Santa Barbara 52
- Mar 13, 2021 - Santa Barbara 79 vs. UC Irvine 63
- Dec 28, 2020 - UC Irvine 73 vs. Santa Barbara 69
- Dec 27, 2020 - UC Irvine 75 vs. Santa Barbara 56
- Feb 29, 2020 - UC Irvine 69 vs. Santa Barbara 58
- Feb 08, 2020 - Santa Barbara 64 vs. UC Irvine 61
- Feb 16, 2019 - UC Irvine 83 vs. Santa Barbara 70
- Jan 31, 2019 - UC Irvine 66 vs. Santa Barbara 62
- Mar 10, 2018 - UC Irvine 61 vs. Santa Barbara 58
- Feb 22, 2018 - UC Irvine 69 vs. Santa Barbara 49
- Jan 20, 2018 - Santa Barbara 70 vs. UC Irvine 58
- Feb 08, 2017 - UC Irvine 64 vs. Santa Barbara 47
- Jan 12, 2017 - UC Irvine 66 vs. Santa Barbara 62
- Jan 30, 2016 - Santa Barbara 76 vs. UC Irvine 60
- Jan 16, 2016 - UC Irvine 61 vs. Santa Barbara 52