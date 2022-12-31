Who's Playing

UC San Diego @ Santa Barbara

Current Records: UC San Diego 6-7; Santa Barbara 10-2

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons are 1-3 against the Santa Barbara Gauchos since January of last year, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. UC San Diego's road trip will continue as they head to Thunderdome at 7 p.m. ET to face off against Santa Barbara. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Tritons winning the first 85-83 at home and the Gauchos taking the second 84-48.

On Thursday UC San Diego capped 2022 off with an 85-83 win over the Long Beach State Beach.

Meanwhile, the Cal State Fullerton Titans typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Santa Barbara proved too difficult a challenge. Santa Barbara took their matchup against the Titans 66-58.

UC San Diego is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-2 ATS in away games but only 6-5 all in all.

The Tritons are now 6-7 while the Gauchos sit at 10-2. UC San Diego is 2-3 after wins this season, Santa Barbara 7-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Gauchos are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Tritons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Santa Barbara have won three out of their last four games against UC San Diego.