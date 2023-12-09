Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: New Mexico 8-1, Santa Clara 7-2

What to Know

New Mexico has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the Santa Clara Broncos at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dollar Loan Center. New Mexico will be strutting in after a win while Santa Clara will be stumbling in from a defeat.

New Mexico has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 19 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Gauchos on Wednesday as the Lobos made off with a 84-61 victory. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.3% better than the opposition, as New Mexico's was.

New Mexico got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Donovan Dent out in front who scored 23 points along with 8 assists. JT Toppin was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with 3 blocks.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Santa Clara last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 84-69 bruising from the Golden Bears.

Despite the defeat, Santa Clara got a solid performance out of Adama Bal, who scored 22 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Lobos pushed their record up to 8-1 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.6 points per game. As for the Broncos, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-2.

Going forward, New Mexico is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as New Mexico and Santa Clara are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. New Mexico hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.3 points per game. However, it's not like Santa Clara struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

New Mexico is a big 8.5-point favorite against Santa Clara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Lobos slightly, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

