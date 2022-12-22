Who's Playing

Boise State @ Santa Clara

Current Records: Boise State 10-2; Santa Clara 11-3

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Boise State Broncos at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at Leavey Center. Santa Clara is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Santa Clara beat the California Golden Bears 71-62 on Sunday. Among those leading the charge for Santa Clara was guard Brandin Podziemski, who had 20 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boise State was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Sunday as they made off with a 77-57 win. Four players on Boise State scored in the double digits: forward Tyson Degenhart (17), guard Chibuzo Agbo (16), guard Max Rice (13), and center Lukas Milner (10). Degenhart hadn't helped his team much against the New Orleans Privateers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Their wins bumped Santa Clara to 11-3 and Boise State to 10-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Santa Clara and Boise State clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boise State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.