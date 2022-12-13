Who's Playing

Portland State @ Santa Clara

Current Records: Portland State 5-5; Santa Clara 8-3

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Leavey Center at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Vikings found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 72-49 punch to the gut against the Cal Poly Mustangs this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Santa Clara Broncos entered their game against the San Jose State Spartans this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Santa Clara took a hard 75-64 fall against SJSU. A silver lining for the Broncos was the play of forward Keshawn Justice, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and five boards.

Portland State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Portland State is now 5-5 while Santa Clara sits at 8-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Vikings enter the matchup with 18.2 takeaways on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Broncos are 44th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Broncos are a big 10-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Broncos slightly, as the game opened with the Broncos as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.