Who's Playing
Saint Mary's @ Santa Clara
Current Records: Saint Mary's 11-4; Santa Clara 13-3
What to Know
The Santa Clara Broncos are 3-11 against the Saint Mary's Gaels since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Broncos and Saint Mary's will face off in a West Coast battle at 7 p.m. ET at Leavey Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Santa Clara winning the first 77-72 at home and the Gaels taking the second 75-72.
On Thursday, Santa Clara wrapped up 2022 with a 79-67 victory over the San Francisco Dons. Five players on Santa Clara scored in the double digits: guard Carlos Stewart (18), guard Brandin Podziemski (18), forward Keshawn Justice (13), forward Parker Braun (11), and center Jaden Bediako (11).
Meanwhile, Saint Mary's entered their contest on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They ended the year with a bang, routing the San Diego Toreros 85-58. Among those leading the charge for the Gaels was center Mitchell Saxen, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.
Their wins bumped the Broncos to 13-3 and Saint Mary's to 11-4. Brandin Podziemski will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 18 points and five assists in addition to five boards on Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Saint Mary's' defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Saint Mary's have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Santa Clara.
- Mar 07, 2022 - Saint Mary's 75 vs. Santa Clara 72
- Feb 08, 2022 - Santa Clara 77 vs. Saint Mary's 72
- Jan 20, 2022 - Saint Mary's 73 vs. Santa Clara 65
- Jan 09, 2021 - Santa Clara 66 vs. Saint Mary's 64
- Feb 27, 2020 - Saint Mary's 78 vs. Santa Clara 72
- Jan 11, 2020 - Santa Clara 67 vs. Saint Mary's 66
- Feb 14, 2019 - Saint Mary's 66 vs. Santa Clara 55
- Jan 17, 2019 - Saint Mary's 75 vs. Santa Clara 55
- Feb 24, 2018 - Saint Mary's 67 vs. Santa Clara 40
- Jan 11, 2018 - Saint Mary's 81 vs. Santa Clara 57
- Feb 25, 2017 - Saint Mary's 70 vs. Santa Clara 56
- Jan 28, 2017 - Saint Mary's 72 vs. Santa Clara 59
- Feb 25, 2016 - Saint Mary's 75 vs. Santa Clara 50
- Dec 23, 2015 - Saint Mary's 81 vs. Santa Clara 59