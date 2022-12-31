Who's Playing

Saint Mary's @ Santa Clara

Current Records: Saint Mary's 11-4; Santa Clara 13-3

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos are 3-11 against the Saint Mary's Gaels since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Broncos and Saint Mary's will face off in a West Coast battle at 7 p.m. ET at Leavey Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Santa Clara winning the first 77-72 at home and the Gaels taking the second 75-72.

On Thursday, Santa Clara wrapped up 2022 with a 79-67 victory over the San Francisco Dons. Five players on Santa Clara scored in the double digits: guard Carlos Stewart (18), guard Brandin Podziemski (18), forward Keshawn Justice (13), forward Parker Braun (11), and center Jaden Bediako (11).

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's entered their contest on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They ended the year with a bang, routing the San Diego Toreros 85-58. Among those leading the charge for the Gaels was center Mitchell Saxen, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Broncos to 13-3 and Saint Mary's to 11-4. Brandin Podziemski will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 18 points and five assists in addition to five boards on Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Saint Mary's' defense can bottle him up.

Series History

Saint Mary's have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Santa Clara.