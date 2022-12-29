Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Santa Clara

Current Records: San Francisco 11-4; Santa Clara 12-3

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos haven't won a game against the San Francisco Dons since Feb. 23 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Santa Clara and San Francisco will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET at Leavey Center. Santa Clara is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The stars were brightly shining for Santa Clara in a 73-58 win over the Boise State Broncos last Thursday. Guard Carlos Stewart was the offensive standout of the matchup for Santa Clara, picking up 25 points.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard last week was the absolute smackdown the Dons laid on the Hartford Hawks. San Francisco's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Isaiah Hawthorne, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, and center Saba Gigiberia, who had 16 points along with seven boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Santa Clara is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Santa Clara to 12-3 and San Francisco to 11-4. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Broncos are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Dons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Francisco have won ten out of their last 14 games against Santa Clara.