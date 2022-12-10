Who's Playing

San Jose State @ Santa Clara

Current Records: San Jose State 7-3; Santa Clara 8-2

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans haven't won a game against the Santa Clara Broncos since Dec. 21 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. They will face off against one another at 5 p.m. ET at Leavey Center.

The Spartans were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Tuesday, winning 58-48.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara escaped with a win on Wednesday against the New Mexico St. Aggies by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65. The Broncos' guard Brandin Podziemski looked sharp as he had 16 points and six assists along with seven boards.

Their wins bumped SJSU to 7-3 and Santa Clara to 8-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when SJSU and Santa Clara clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Santa Clara have won four out of their last six games against San Jose State.