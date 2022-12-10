Who's Playing
San Jose State @ Santa Clara
Current Records: San Jose State 7-3; Santa Clara 8-2
What to Know
The San Jose State Spartans haven't won a game against the Santa Clara Broncos since Dec. 21 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. They will face off against one another at 5 p.m. ET at Leavey Center.
The Spartans were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Tuesday, winning 58-48.
Meanwhile, Santa Clara escaped with a win on Wednesday against the New Mexico St. Aggies by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65. The Broncos' guard Brandin Podziemski looked sharp as he had 16 points and six assists along with seven boards.
Their wins bumped SJSU to 7-3 and Santa Clara to 8-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when SJSU and Santa Clara clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California
Series History
Santa Clara have won four out of their last six games against San Jose State.
- Dec 21, 2021 - Santa Clara 79 vs. San Jose State 57
- Dec 18, 2019 - Santa Clara 89 vs. San Jose State 84
- Nov 24, 2018 - Santa Clara 71 vs. San Jose State 63
- Dec 21, 2017 - San Jose State 75 vs. Santa Clara 63
- Dec 03, 2016 - San Jose State 55 vs. Santa Clara 40
- Dec 05, 2015 - Santa Clara 78 vs. San Jose State 75