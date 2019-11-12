Watch Santa Clara vs. Washington State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Santa Clara (home) vs. Washington State (away)

Current Records: Santa Clara 2-0; Washington State 1-0

Last Season Records: Santa Clara 16-15; Washington State 11-21

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos will stay at home another game and welcome the Washington State Cougars at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Leavey Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Santa Clara and Washington State will really light up the scoreboard.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 27 turnovers, Santa Clara took down the Cal Poly Mustangs 77-63 last week. Four players on the Broncos scored in the double digits: F DJ Mitchell (18), G Tahj Eaddy (15), F Guglielmo Caruso (15), and F Josip Vrankic (14).

Meanwhile, Washington State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They put a hurting on the Seattle Redhawks to the tune of 85-54. The oddsmakers were on Washington State's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Their wins bumped Santa Clara to 2-0 and Washington State to 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Broncos and the Cougars clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Santa Clara and Washington State both have one win in their last two games.