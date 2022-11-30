Who's Playing
Wyoming @ Santa Clara
Current Records: Wyoming 3-3; Santa Clara 5-2
What to Know
The Santa Clara Broncos will take on the Wyoming Cowboys at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lifetime Activities Center Bruin Arena. Santa Clara will be strutting in after a victory while Wyoming will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Broncos beat the Iona Gaels 86-76 on Sunday.
As for Wyoming, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. Last Monday, they lost to the Boston College Eagles by a decisive 59-48 margin. Guard Ethan Anderson wasn't much of a difference maker for Wyoming; Anderson finished with 11 points on 5-for-13 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Santa Clara is now 5-2 while the Cowboys sit at 3-3. The Broncos are 2-2 after wins this season, and Wyoming is 1-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Lifetime Activities Center Bruin Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.