Who's Playing

Wyoming @ Santa Clara

Current Records: Wyoming 3-3; Santa Clara 5-2

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos will take on the Wyoming Cowboys at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lifetime Activities Center Bruin Arena. Santa Clara will be strutting in after a victory while Wyoming will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Broncos beat the Iona Gaels 86-76 on Sunday.

As for Wyoming, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. Last Monday, they lost to the Boston College Eagles by a decisive 59-48 margin. Guard Ethan Anderson wasn't much of a difference maker for Wyoming; Anderson finished with 11 points on 5-for-13 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Santa Clara is now 5-2 while the Cowboys sit at 3-3. The Broncos are 2-2 after wins this season, and Wyoming is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Lifetime Activities Center Bruin Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Lifetime Activities Center Bruin Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.