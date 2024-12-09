Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ SC State Bulldogs

Current Records: Charleston Southern 3-8, SC State 4-6

When: Monday, December 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers will take on the SC State Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Friday, Charleston Southern was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 73-72 to Davidson.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from RJ Johnson, who scored 17 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (46.2%). Taje' Kelly was another key player, dropping a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, SC State entered their matchup against Samford on Thursday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. SC State fell 88-81 to Samford. SC State's loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

Charleston Southern has been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-8 record this season. As for SC State, their defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 4-6.

Charleston Southern came out on top in a nail-biter against SC State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, sneaking past 66-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Charleston Southern since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SC State and Charleston Southern both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.