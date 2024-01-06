Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ SC State Bulldogs

Current Records: Norfolk State 9-7, SC State 4-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SC State is 0-10 against Norfolk State since March of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact SC State found out the hard way on Sunday. The match between the Bulldogs and the Cowboys wasn't a total blowout, but with the Bulldogs falling 86-70 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. SC State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, SC State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jordan Simpson, who scored 16 points along with four steals, was perhaps the best of all. Drayton Jones was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 84 points the game before, Norfolk State faltered in their match on Tuesday. They were completely outmatched by the Volunteers on the road and fell 87-50. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Norfolk State has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Norfolk State struggled to work together and finished the game with only an assist. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Bulldogs bumped their record down to 4-12 with that defeat, which was their 23rd straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Spartans, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-7.

SC State came up short against Norfolk State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 88-76. Can SC State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Norfolk State has won all of the games they've played against SC State in the last 7 years.