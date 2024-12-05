Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ SC State Bulldogs

Current Records: Samford 7-2, SC State 4-5

When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

What to Know

After six games on the road, SC State is heading back home. They will welcome the Samford Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. SC State is strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.1 points per game this season.

SC State will head into Sunday's matchup ready to turn things around: they couldn't quite beat Xavier on Sunday, but the three-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 29-point loss they were dealt on Wednesday. SC State fell just short of Xavier by a score of 71-68. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Bulldogs have suffered since February 3rd.

Meanwhile, Samford entered their tilt with Western Georgia on Friday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Everything went their way against the Wolves as they made off with an 86-65 victory. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 21 points or more this season.

SC State now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Samford, their win was their 23rd straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. SC State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.1 points per game. However, it's not like Samford (currently ranked second) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 93.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

SC State ended up a good deal behind Samford in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, losing 89-72. Will SC State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Samford has won 2 out of their last 3 games against SC State.