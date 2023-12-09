Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Kennesaw State 6-3, SC Upstate 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

What to Know

Kennesaw State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the SC Upstate Spartans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

We saw a pretty high 167.5-over/under line set for Kennesaw State's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They had just enough and edged the Bulldogs out 79-76. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, even though NC Central scored an imposing 82 points on Saturday, SC Upstate still came out on top. The Spartans skirted past the Eagles 85-82. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as SC Upstate did.

The Owls' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.3 points per game. As for the Spartans, their victory bumped their record up to 4-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kennesaw State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SC Upstate struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Kennesaw State was able to grind out a solid win over SC Upstate in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 65-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kennesaw State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Kennesaw State has won 7 out of their last 8 games against SC Upstate.