Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 16-9, SC Upstate 8-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UNC-Ash. has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the SC Upstate Spartans will face off in a Big South battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

On Wednesday, the Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Panthers, taking the game 86-81.

Longwood typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday SC Upstate proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 69-64 victory over the Lancers. The win made it back-to-back wins for SC Upstate.

The Bulldogs' win was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-9. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.5 points per game. As for the Spartans, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-15.

Everything came up roses for UNC-Ash. against the Spartans in their previous meeting back in January as the team secured a 95-67 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNC-Ash. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SC Upstate.