Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: Houston Chr. 6-17, SE Louisiana 12-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Houston Chr. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the SE Louisiana Lions will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pride Roofing University Center. Houston Chr. might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Monday.

After soaring to 86 points the game before, Houston Chr. faltered in their contest. They took a serious blow against the Cowboys, falling 105-54. Houston Chr. was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 58-27.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Houston Chr. struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, SE Louisiana came tearing into Monday's match with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-77 win over the Lions. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 120 points.

The Huskies have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-17 record this season. As for the Lions, their victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 12-13.

Houston Chr. is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 15th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 7-7 against the spread).

Houston Chr. might still be hurting after the devastating 80-58 loss they got from the Lions when the teams last played back in January. Can Houston Chr. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

SE Louisiana is a big 14-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..