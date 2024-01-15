Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 9-7, SE Louisiana 6-10

After three games on the road, SE Louisiana is heading back home. The SE Louisiana Lions and the TX A&M-CC Islanders will face off in a Southland battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Pride Roofing University Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Lions came up short against the Cowboys and fell 74-65.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, TX A&M-CC's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Privateers by a score of 83-80. TX A&M-CC didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Lions' defeat dropped their record down to 6-10. As for the Islanders, their loss dropped their record down to 9-7.

Going forward, SE Louisiana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep SE Louisiana's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs TX A&M-CC over their last nine matchups.

SE Louisiana came up short against TX A&M-CC in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 83-72. Can SE Louisiana avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

SE Louisiana is a slight 1.5-point favorite against TX A&M-CC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

SE Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against TX A&M-CC.